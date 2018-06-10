Twins Hang on to Beat Angels 7-5 Sunday Afternoon
After dropping the first two games of the weekend series, the Minnesota Twins avoided the sweep by beating the Los Angeles Angels 7-5 Sunday afternoon at Target Field.
Minnesota rookie Jake Cave, who was just called up from the minors yesterday, had three hits including a late inning home run to help ignite the Twins offense. Jake Logan hit a homer for the Twins in the first inning.
Eduardo Escobar doubled twice for the Twins to take over the MLB double lead with a total of 26.
Minnesota starter Fernando Romero pitched five innings, striking out five, giving up 5 hits, hitting two Angels.
Next: Minnesota at Detroit Tuesday night. First pitch 6:10 PM, CT (TV: Fox Sports North, Radio: 1240 WJON.)