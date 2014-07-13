DENVER - The Minnesota Twins evened the series with the Colorado Rockies with a 9-3 win at Coors Field on Saturday.

Kevin Correia turned in another solid outing, allowing just one run in six innings pitched for the Twins

Kendrys Morales and Chris Parmelee both had a pair of RBIs to lead the Twins offense. Eduardo Escobar also hit a solo home run.

The Twins improve the 43-50 this year with the win. Both teams will face off again at 3:10 p.m. on Sunday (2:40 pregame on AM1240 WJON).