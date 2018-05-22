Twins Get 4-2 Win Over Tigers Monday Night

The Minnesota Twins took the first of a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers 4-2 Monday night at Target Field.

Minnesota starter Jose Berrios struck out nine Tigers, holding Detroit to two runs in eight innings. Logan Morrison, who struck out in his first three attempts, drew a four pitch bases loaded walk in the eighth inning -- forcing in what would be the game winning run.

The Twins are now 20-23, and with last night's win have crept back to within one game of the first place Cleveland Indians.