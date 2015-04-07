Twins Fizzle In Detroit Opener Monday

The Minnesota Twins could not get their bats going in a 4-0 loss to the Detroit Tigers in the 2015 season-opener. David Price nearly went the distance for Detroit to earn the win.

The Twins managed just five hits in the loss, including a pair of singles in the ninth inning with Price trying to earn the complete game shutout. Kenny Vargas registered the Twins' first hit in the fifth inning.

Phil Hughes fell victim to the longball in his first opening day nod, allowing a two-run home run to JD Martinez and a solo shot off the bat of Alex Avila.

The Twins are off on Tuesday and will play again at Detroit on Wednesday.