Twins Fall Victim To Longball In Tuesday Loss [VIDEO]

The Houston Astros beat the Minnesota Twins 7-5 Tuesday night at Target Field in the second game of a four-game set. The Twins are now 46-67.

Twins starter Hector Santiago, making his home debut with Minnesota after being acquired from the Angels in a trade last week, allowed four home runs in the loss. Santiago lasted 5.1 innings, allowing five runs on seven hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Miguel Sano, Brian Dozier and Robbie Grossman each hit home runs for the Twins in the loss.