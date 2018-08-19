Twins Fall to Tigers 7-5 Saturday Night in Minneapolis

The Minnesota Twins (58-64) came up shirt against the Detroit Tigers, losing 7-5 Saturday night at Target Field.

Joe Mauer followed up Friday's pinch hit home run with another in the first inning Saturday night to open the scoring for the Twins. Designated hitter Tyler Austin hit a solo shot in the second, and the Twins were up 2-0.

The Tigers scored three in the top of the third to take the lead, but Miguel Sano added another sholo homer of the Twins in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at 3-3. Detroit added three more in the fifth and another in the eighth giving them the 7-5 win, despite Mitch Garver's two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth.

Minnesota starter starter Kohl Stewart lasted just two and a third innings, giving up three runs on three hits and four walks. Duffey, May, Moya, Reed, and Drake all saw action in relief of Stewart.

Next : The Twins host the Tigers again today (8/19) at 1:10 PM CT at Target Field (TV: Fox Sports North, Radio: 1240 WJON.)