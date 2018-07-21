Twins Fall to Royals 6-5 in KC Friday Night

The Minnesota Twins (44-51) started the second half of the season by dropping a close one in Kansas City, falling to the Royals 6-5.

The Royals started the scoring early with two runs in the first inning, and held a 6-1 lead in the seventh. Minnesota starter Kyle Gibson pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up four runs on six hits and a pair of walks.

Taylor Rogers, Alan Busenitz, and Matt Belisle all appeared in relief of Gibson.

The Twins would battle back, scoring a run in the eighth and three more in the ninth, before Max Kepler popped up leaving the bases loaded -- ending the game. Joe Mauer and Robbie Grossman each had a pair of hits, and Mitch Garver had two RBI.

Next: The Twins face the Royals again tonight in Kansas City at 6:15 PM CT (TV: Fox Sports North, Radio: 1240 WJON.)