Twins Fall to Royals 2-1 in 14 Innings

Once again, the Minnesota Twins fell victim to a walk-off home run, losing yet another one run game -- as the Royals beat the Twins 2-1 in 14 innings last night in Kansas City.

Kansas City shortstop Alcides Escobar took Twins reliever Taylor Rogers deep in the bottom of the 14th to get the win. Twins Starter Kyle Gibson pitched seven scoreless innings.

Minnesota's only run came in the third inning on a bases loaded single by Miguel Sano.

Minnesota continues to hover just below .500 at 22-28, and have now dropped to four and a half games behind the first place Cleveland Indians.