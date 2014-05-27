Twins Fall To Rangers Monday

The Rangers beat the Twins 7-2 Monday afternoon at Target Field. The loss was Minnesota’s fourth straight and sends them to s 23-25 record on the season.

Trevor Plouffe’s solo home run in the bottom of the first inning gave the Twins a 1-0 lead, but starting pitcher Kevin Correia gave up the short-lived advantage in the top of the second on a single and a double to put the Twins at a 2-1 deficit.

Eduardo Escobar knocked in Josh Willingham with an RBI single to tie the game in the top of the second, but the Rangers took the lead for good with an Elvis Andrus two-RBI double in the top of the fifth.

Correia lasted seven innings, allowing four runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and took the loss to fall to 2-6 on the season. Reliever Jared Burton sealed the Twins’ fate by allowing three runs on three hits in the seventh inning.