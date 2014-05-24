Twins Fall to Giants 6-2 on Friday
SAN FRANCISCO - Kyle Gibson only lasted five innings as the San Francisco Giants downed the Minnesota Twins 6-2 on Friday night.
Chris Parmelee and Joe Mauer both had RBIs for the Twins. Pablo Sandoval and Brandon Hicks both homered to lead the Giants to victory.
Twins starter Kyle Gibson went five innings and allowed five runs off of five hits.
The Twins are now 23-22 overall this year. They'll take on the Giants again on Saturday night. You can hear the game on AM1240 WJON with pregame at 8:35 p.m.