Twins Fall to Angels in Extras

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins dropped the first game of Saturday's doubleheader to the Los Angeles Angels 4-3 in 12 innings.

The two teams combined for six runs in the sixth and seventh innings to send the game into extras.

Rookie Miguel Sano homered for the 17th time to tie the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh.

Those would be the last runs the Twins would score as the Angels went ahead when Kole Calhoun hit a liner that Minnesota shortstop Eduardo Escobar was unable to handle.

The loss leaves the Twins and Angels with records of 75-72, each team is now 1 1/2 games behind the Houston Astros for the final A.L. Wildcard spot.

The two teams face off again at 6:10 p.m. tonight with Mike Pelfrey getting the start for the Twins against Garrett Richards .