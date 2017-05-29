Twins Fall Short 8-6 After 15 Inning Thriller

MINNEAPOLIS -- Late game heroics by the Minnesota Twins came up short as the club falls to the Tampa Bay Rays 8-6 Sunday afternoon after 15 innings of play.

Evan Longoria and Logan Morrison sealed the victory for the Rays with back-to-back homers in the 15th inning off of Hector Santiago (who started for a Twins a few days ago).

After leading 6-5 in the bottom of the 14th inning, the Twins showed some spark thanks and RBI single by pinch-hitter Robbie Grossman. However that was all the team could get even with the bases loaded.

The game was the longest in Target Field history taking nearly 6 1/2 hours of play.

Minnesota falls to 26-20 on the season, but still lead in the American League Central.