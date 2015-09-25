Twins Fall Behind Early And Can’t Recover Thursday

The Indians jumped out to a 6-0 lead early in Thursday's game against the Twins at Target Field, then held on for a 6-3 win. Minnesota now trails Houston by 1.5 games in the American League wild card race.

Jason Kipnis hit a solo home run in the first inning off of Kyle Gibson, and Lonnie Chisenhall followed with a two-run single to make the score 3-0 after one inning. Carlos Santana hit a three-run home run in the third inning off of Gibson to make the score 6-0.

Torii Hunter hit a solo home run in the seventh inning, and Eddie Rosario added a two-run homer in the eighth but the Twins could not complete the comeback.