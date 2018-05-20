Twins Fall 5-4 to Brewers Saturday Night

The Minnesota Twins fell to the visiting Milwaukee Brewers for the second straight night, losing 5-4 Saturday evening at Target Field.

The Twins led 4-2 before the Brewers scored twice in the fifth inning, and homered in the eighth, so get the win.

The Twins have now lost five of their last six games, but are still just two and half games behind first place Cleveland. The Twins finish up the series against the Brewers this afternoon at Target Field.