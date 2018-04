MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins took on the Tampa Bay Rays yesterday (Saturday) at Target Field.

The Twins fell 4-7 to Tampa Bay.

Evan Longoria homered for the third straight game, Longoria's fifth-inning home run was 2 of 3 allowed by Minnesota starter Ervin Santana.

The Twins take on the Rays again today (Sunday) at 1:10 p.m.