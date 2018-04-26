Twins Fall 4-3 To Yankees Despite Gibson’s Career 10 K’s

NEW YORK -- The last week has not been good for the Minnesota Twins who were swept for the second straight series, this time by the New York Yankees.

The Yankees defeated the Twins 4-3 Thursday afternoon, on a walk-off homerun by Gary Sanchez, after Minnesota had a 3-1 lead going into the bottom of the 9th inning.

Twins pitcher Kyle Gibson had one of the best starts in his career picking up 10 strikeouts in the loss. Closer Fernando Rodney gave up the homerun to cost the team the win and giving them their seventh straight loss.