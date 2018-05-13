Twins Fall 2-1 Sunday, Split Series with Angels

The Minnesota Twins tied the game 1-1 in the seventh inning, before giving up the game winning run in the bottom of the 9th, falling to the Angels 2-1 today in Los Angeles.

The Twins and Angels split the four-game series two games apiece. Minnesota returns home after going 7-3 on the recent road trip.



Minnesota and Seattle play tomorrow at Target Field to make up an early season rainout, before host St. Louis for a two-game series in Minneapolis.