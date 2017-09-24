Twins Extend Wildcard Lead With Win Over Tigers

DETROIT - The Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 10-4 and extended their Wildcard lead to four and half games Saturday night.

The Twins offense struggled to get going most of the game. An explosive eight run eight inning turned that around.

Eddie Rosario opened the scoring the eighth with a single. driving in Zach Granite . Granite was also the final run of the inning when he smashed at three-run homer. by the end of the inning Minnesota was up 10-3.

Ervin Santanta picked up his 16 win on the season. He went seven innings and gave up three runs on seven hits and five strikeouts.