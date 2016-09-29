Twins Equal Franchise Loss Record Wednesday

The Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 5-2 Wednesday night at Kauffman Stadium. The loss is the Twins' 102nd of the season, matching their franchise record, set in 1982.

Kennys Vargas provided all of the offense for the Twins with a two-run home run in the sixth inning that tied the game at two. However, reliever Taylor Rogers allowed three runs in the eighth inning to allow Kansas City to pull away for the win.

The Twins play at Kansas City again on Thursday night. First pitch is slated for 6:15 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.