Twins End Season With Win At Chicago [VIDEO]

The Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 6-3 Sunday afternoon at US Cellular Field. The Twins end the regular season with a record of 59-103.

Byron Buxton hit an inside-the-park home run on the first pitch of the game for the Twins, and later added a double in the win. Miguel Sano finished with a pair of hits including a home run, his 25th of the season.

Jose Berrios picked up the win to finish the regular season 3-7, lasting five innings while allowing one run on four hits and three walks.