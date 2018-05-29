Twins End 4 Game Skid with 8-5 Win in KC

The Minnesota Twins ended their four game losing streak with an 8-5 win Monday night against the Royals in Kansas City.

Miguel Sano extended his 15 game hitting streak against the Royals with a two-run home run, and Eddie Rosario added a three-run double. Brian Dozier's singled in the sixth inning -- scoring Mitch Garver. Garver would add a two-run double in the ninth.

Minnesota starter Lance Lynn pitched six innings to earn his second straight win.

Minnesota continues to hover just below .500 at 22-27, but still remain just three and a half games behind the first place Cleveland Indians.