The Twins topped Washington 5-2 in Fort Myers, Florida Sunday to notch their first spring training win. Jason Castro hit a 2-run homerun, Byron Buxton went 1-2 with a run scored and Jorge Polanco was 1-3 with 1 RBI.

Trevor May started the game for the Twins and threw 1 2/3 innings with no runs allowed. Jose Berrios with 2 innings with 1 earned run allowed for Minnesota.