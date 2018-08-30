Twins Edge Cleveland 4-3

The Twins got a 2-run single from Robbie Grossman in the 7th inning to beat the Cleveland Indians 4-3 Wednesday night.  Minnesota fell behind 3-2 in the 5th inning 3-2.

Willians Astudillo hit a solo home run to put the Twins on the board in the 3rd inning.  It was his first major league home run.  Eddie Rosario went 3-5 with a run scored and 1 RBI.  Kohl Stewart started the game for the Twins and threw 4 2/3 innings with 6 hits and 3 earned runs allowed.  Trevor May earned run win in relief and Trevor Hildenberger threw a scoreless 9th inning for his 5th save.

The Twins are 62-70 and are 13 games back of Cleveland for first place in the American League Central.  Minnesota will close out the 3-game series at Cleveland today at 12:10, pregame on WJON at 11:30.  Jake Odorizzi will start on the mound for the Twins and Mike Clevinger will pitch for Cleveland.

