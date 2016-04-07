Twins Drop Game Two In Baltimore

The Orioles beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2 Wednesday night in Baltimore. The Twins are 0-2 to start the season and will look to avoid being swept on Thursday night.

Kyle Gibson was shaky throughout his five innings of work, allowing four runs on seven hits and five walks to pick up the loss. Trevor Plouffe hit a solo home run for the Twins, and Joe Mauer's sacrifice fly to score Byron Buxton accounted for Minnesota's other run.

The Twins play one more game at Baltimore Thursday night. First pitch on WJON is scheduled for 6:05 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 5:30.