Twins Drop Game 1 Of Today’s Doubleheader

CLEVELAND -- Starter Kyle Gibson got shelled as the Twins fell to the Indians, 8-2 this afternoon.

The Twins got to Cleveland starter, Corey Kluber , early as centerfielder Danny Santana led off the game with a double, then scored on a single by fellow rookie, Kennys Vargas .

Gibson was quick to relinquish the one run lead in the bottom of the first, giving up a two-run home run to Indians slugger, Carlos Santana .

The Indians continued the barrage as Yan Gomes hit a solo shot in the second before scoring four more runs in the third.

Gibson left after the third inning, giving up seven runs on seven hits and surrendering two walks in his three innings pitched.

Twins' bats could not get to Kluber again until the ninth inning, when Trevor Plouffe lined an RBI single to left field.

The loss leaves the Twins at 62-83 as the begin the second half of the doubleheader immediately.