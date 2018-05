The Twins drafted shortstop Levi Michael in the first round of the major league baseball draft Monday night with the 30th overall pick. Michael played college baseball at North Carolina and is a switch hitter. The Twins took 6'1 215 pound 3rd baseman Travis Harrison of Tustin High School in California with the 50th overall pick and 6'2 235 pound righthanded pitcher Hudson Boyd of Bishop Verot High School in Florida with the 55th overall pick.