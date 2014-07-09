Twins’ Dozier To Participate In Home Run Derby
Twins second baseman Brian Dozier was selected to the American League Home Run Derby team by captain Jose Bautista of the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
Dozier's teammates will be Bautista, Oakland outfielder Yoenis Cespedes and Orioles outfielder Adam Jones.
The NL team includes Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig, Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton, Rockies shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and Reds outfielder Todd Frazier.
The Home Run Derby will take place Monday night at Target Field.