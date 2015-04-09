Twins Dominated In Detroit

The Minnesota Twins were shut out for a second straight game to start the season, and the pitching faltered badly in an 11-0 loss to the Tigers in Detroit Wednesday.

Ricky Nolasco lasted just three innings for the Twins in his first start of the year, allowing six runs on six hits with four walks to fall to 0-1 on the year.

Meanwhile, the anemic Minnesota offense managed just four hits in the game and have to this point failed to advance a runner to third base on the year. Ian Kinsler led the Tigers with four RBI on a pair of hits.

The Twins will send Kyle Gibson to the mound Thursday afternoon as they look to avoid a sweep. After Thursday Minnesota will head to Chicago for a series with the White Sox.