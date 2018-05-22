Twins Designate Hughes For Assignment

The Minnesota Twins have designated starting pitcher Phil Hughes for assignment. The move was announced Monday night, with a corresponding roster move to follow.

Hughes is the third-highest paid Twin with a $13.2 million salary in 2018, trailing only Joe Mauer's $23 million and Ervin Santana's $13.5. The veteran right-hander is also owed $13.2 million in 2019.

Hughes joined the Twins as a free agent before the 2014 season and had one of the best years in team history with a 13-6 record and 3.56 earned run average. Hughes set an all-time MLB record for strikeout to walk ratio with 186 strikeouts and just 16 walks issued (11.63).