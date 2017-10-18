Twins Decline Perkins $6.5M Option

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Twins have told pitcher Glen Perkins they will not pick up his $6.5-million option for next season.

The Twins also plan to pay him $700,000 for a contract buyout.

The 34-year-old left-handed pitcher only pitched in 10 games the last two season with a shoulder injury which require surgery.

The three-time All-Star and Minnesota native played at Stillwater High school and then at the University of Minnesota before being drafted by the Twins in 2004.