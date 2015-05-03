Twins Crush Sox To Complete Sweep Sunday

The Twins bats continued to batter the White Sox pitching staff Sunday in a 13-3 win at Target Field Sunday afternoon. The Twins improved to 13-12 with the win, and now trail Detroit by just 3.5 games for first place in the American League Central.

Trevor Plouffe led the offense with five runs batted in, including a grand slam in a seven-run second inning. Brian Dozier had four hits, and four other Minnesota batters had a pair of hits apiece in the rout.

Mike Pelfrey was spotted a seven-run lead but only lasted 3.1 innings before yielding to the bullpen in the fourth with the bases loaded. Chicago scored a pair of runs and loaded the bases against Pelfrey on a a single, walk and three batters hit by pitches. Ryan Pressly shut down the rally and earned the win.

The Twins host Oakland Monday night at Target Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PM, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:30 PM on WJON.