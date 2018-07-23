Twins Could Move Dozier, Escobar and Others

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is July 31 at 3pm (Central Time) and the Twins could be sellers if they continue on the path that they are on. As of Monday morning the Twins are 44-53 and are 9 1/2 games back of Cleveland for first place in the American League Central and are 14 1/2 games back of Seattle for the last wildcard spot in the American League.

Getty Images

If the Twins sell the names that could be moved include 2nd baseman Brian Dozier, infielder Eduardo Escobar, and pitchers Lance Lynn and Fernando Rodney. The teams reportedly pursuing Dozier include the Brewers and Red Sox while the Brewers and Phillies are reportedly looking at Escobar. No rumors on Lynn or Rodney let but because they are on 1-year contacts they could become available. Other players the Twins could trade because of their age and contract status include Kyle Gibson, Ervin Santana, and Zach Duke.

Dozier is hitting .225 with 16 home runs and 50 RBIs while Escobar is batting .272 with 14 home runs and 58 RBIs.

Manny Machado was traded from the Orioles to the Dodgers and Cleveland acquired relief pitcher Brad Hand from San Diego last week.