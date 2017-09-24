Twins Continue Push For Playoffs

DETROIT - The Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tiger 10-4 to complete the weekend sweep.

Minnesota starting pitcher Jose Berrios, went five innings, giving up two runs on five hits. Berrios picked up his 13th win on the season.

The Twins were led offensively by Eduardo Escobar's three-run home run in the sixth inning. This was Escobar's 20th home run on the season.

Six different Twins drove in RBI's.