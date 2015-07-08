Twins Complete Sweep Over O’s

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins completed a three-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday afternoon with a 5-3 win.

Tommy Milone picked up the victory for Minnesota, allowing only one run on five hits through seven innings to improve to 5-1 on the season.

The Twins were scoreless through the first five innings before back-to-back home runs -- a two-run blast by Brian Dozier (his 18th of the season) and a solo shot by Joe Mauer (his sixth) -- gave the Twins a 3-1 lead.

In the seventh inning, a clutch two-out double by Eric Fryer scored Eddie Rosario and Aaron Hicks to extend Minnesota's lead to 5-1.

The Orioles added two solo home runs off reliever Casey Fien before closer Glen Perkins came on to notch his 28th save of the season.

The Twins will host the Detroit Tigers tomorrow to begin a four-game series with Mike Pelfrey taking the mound. Coverage starts at 6:30 on AM 1240 WJON.