Twins Complete Sweep Of Arizona Sunday

The Minnesota Twins defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 12-5 Sunday afternoon to complete a three-game sweep of the weekend series. The Twins are now tied with the Angels for the second wild card spot in the American League.

The Twins jumped all over Arizona in the bottom of the first inning, scoring nine runs on six hits, punctuated by Eddie Rosario's grand slam. Former St. Cloud River Bat Mitch Garver added his first MLB hit in the bottom of the second.

Bartolo Colon picked up the win for the Twins and became just the third active pitcher (John Lackey and Max Scherzer being the others) to defeat all 30 MLB teams. Colon went six innings and allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six.

The Twins will play a pair of games against the White Sox Monday. First pitch for game one is slated for 4:10 on AM 1240 WJON.