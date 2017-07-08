Twins Come From Behind To Top Orioles

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Twins continued their surprising first half of the season with a 9-6 comeback win over the Baltimore Orioles.

After three innings things were not looking great for the Twins. Starting pitcher Felix Jorge only manager to go 2 2/3 innings and Minnesota was down 6-0. And with a shaky Twins bullpen, it looked as if Minnesota was going to have a tough time digging themselves out of whole.

Minnesota pulled a couple runs back in the 4th inning on single from Eddie Rosario and a basses loaded hit by pitch from Chris Gimenez .

In the 5th the Twins would tack five more runs on the Orioles highlighted by A Kennys Vargas two-run double that tied the game at 6-6 and a couple batters later a Gimenez single that drove in Vargas.

The twins bullpen pitched 6 1/2 scoreless innings and the Twins score two more runs in the eighth to earn Minnesota the win.