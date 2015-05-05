Twins Come Back To Keep Streak Alive Monday

The Twins came back from an early deficit to beat the A's 8-7 Monday night at Target Field. The win was Minnesota's fifth straight, giving them a 14-12 record on the season.

Stephen Vogt gave Oakland a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning by hitting a grand slam off of Twins starter Phil Hughes. However, the Twins responded with a four-run bottom of the second inning to tie the game.

Minnesota completed the comeback in the bottom of the sixth inning by putting up four runs, capped by a three-run home run from Torii Hunter.