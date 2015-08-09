Twins Clobbered in Cleveland

CLEVELAND -- The Minnesota Twins were throttled by the Cleveland Indians 17-4 on Saturday night.

The Indians knocked around Twins pitchers all night, scoring two or more runs in five of their eight innings of batting.

Minnesota starter Ervin Santana lasted only 2 1/3 innings, allowing eight runs on 10 hits.

There were very few bright spots for the Twins, but Joe Mauer, Kurt Suzuki and Eddie Rosario homered to account for Minnesota's four runs.

The Twins (55-55) will try to regroup for the rubber match of the series in Cleveland with Phil Hughes taking the mound for Minnesota against Corey Kluber and the Indians at 12:10 p.m.