Twins’ Castro Out for the Year

Twins catcher Jason Castro is lost for the season with a knee injury.  Castro had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in Colorado this morning.  The 30-year old catcher had been bothered by knee injuries for years but the injury recently had become tough to manage.  Initial reports had Castro out 4 to 6 weeks but after surgery today that timetable has changed.

Mitch Garver and Bobby Wilson will continue to handle the catching duties for the Twins.  Garver is hitting .254 with 2 home runs and 6 RBIs in 59 at-bats while Wilson is hitting .133 with 1 home run with 5 RBIs in 15 at-bats this season for the Twins.

Castro was hitting .143 with 1 home run and 3 RBIs this season.  Castro's pitch framing and defensive ability has been his calling card this joining the Twins last season.

