Twins Capitalize on White Sox Errors in Win

MINNEAPOLIS -- A masterful pitching performance and three errors by the Chicago White Sox led to a 6-1 victory for the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

White Sox starter Chris Sale held Minnesota in check until the Twins broke out in the fourth inning. An RBI ground-rule double by Torii Hunter tied the game at 1-1 before another double by Eduardo Nunez scored Hunter, giving the Twins a 2-1 lead.

A sacrifice fly by Kurt Suzuki later in the inning extended Minnesota's lead to 3-1.

That would be the only runs Twins starter Phil Hughes would need, as he allowed only one run on six hits though eight innings of work to earn his 6th win of the season.

For good measure, Twins outfielder Shane Robinson hit an RBI single in the seventh inning which Chicago centerfielder Adam Eaton let get under his glove, allowing Kennys Vargas to score and Robinson to reach third base to give Minnesota a commanding 5-1 lead. Robinson then scored on a Brian Dozier single to make the score 6-1.

The victory gives the Twins a series win over the White Sox and improves their season record to 39-33.

Minnesota will travel to Milwaukee to take on the Brewers for a weekend series starting on Friday. Trevor May (4-5) will take the mound against Kyle Lohse (3-9) with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m.