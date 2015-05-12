Twins Call Up Aaron Hicks; Robinson on Family Leave

The Twins have recalled outfielder Aaron Hicks from Triple-A Rochester where he was hitting .336 with 2 homeruns, 14 RBIs and 21 runs scored in 27 games. Hicks is a career .201 hitters in parts of 2 seasons with the Twins.

To make room on the active roster the Twins have placed outfielder Shane Robinson on the family emergency list and must stay on that list for 3 to 7 days. Robinson is hitting .315 with 3 stolen bases in 22 games for the Twins this season.

The Twins announced that reliever Tim Stauffer will begin a rehab assignment tonight at Triple-A Rochester. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 1 with a right intercostal strain.