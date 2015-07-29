Twins Bullpen Implodes Again In Loss

The Twins bullpen let them down again Tuesday night in an 8-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates at Target Field. Minnesota falls to 52-47 with the loss, nine game behind the Kansas City Royals in the American League Central.

The Twins scored single runs in the first and fourth innings, then another in the sixth when Aaron Hicks tripled home Miguel Sano to tie the game at three.

However, relievers Brian Duensing and Casey Fien allowed four runs in the eighth inning on a Gregory Polanco double that scored three runs, as well as a Neil Walker single to right field that scored Polanco.

The Twins rallied for four runs of their own in the bottom of the eighth inning on a Hicks single, Kurt Suzuki double and Eduardo Escobar ground rule double.

Twins closer Glen Perkins allowed a massive solo home run to Jung Ho Kang with one out in the top of the ninth inning that gave Pittsburgh a one run lead, which would prove to be the difference in the loss.

The Pirates are in town for one more game Wednesday afternoon, scheduled for a 12:10 PM start time. Pregame coverage on AM 1240 WJON begins at 11:30 AM.