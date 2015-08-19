Twins Bullpen Blows It Again

The Twins bullpen blew another late lead, resulting in an 8-5 loss to the Yankees in New York Tuesday night. The Twins are now 59-60 on the season and are three games out of a playoff spot in the American League.

Minnesota led 4-1 heading into the seventh inning thanks in part to a Miguel Sano two-run home run, but the bullpen could not hold the lead.

Alex Rodriguez hit a grand slam off of relief pitcher JR Graham to give the Yankees a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the seventh, and New York tacked on three more runs in the eighth inning to seal the win.