Twins Blank Mariners Tuesday Night In Seattle

The Twins shut out the Mariners 2-0 in Seattle Tuesday night. Phil Hughes earned the win for Minnesota by pitching eight strong innings.

Hughes allowed no runs on eight hits with eight strikeouts and no walks in 7.1 innings pitched. Casey Fien finished the eighth inning for the Twins before Glen Perkins pitched a perfect ninth for his 21 st save.

Sam Fuld and Brian Dozier had runs batted in for Minnesota, with Fuld hitting his second home run of the season in the fifth inning.

The Twins and Mariners meet again Wednesday night at Safeco Field. Kyle Gibson will start for Minnesota against Seattle’s Roenis Elias with first pitch scheduled for 9:10.