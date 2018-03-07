Twins Beat Baltimore Tuesday

The Minnesota Twins beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-8 Tuesday afternoon in an exhibition game in Fort Myers, Florida. The Twins are now 5-6-2 during Spring Training.

Joe Mauer finished the game 2-4 with three runs batted in, Jorge Polanco was 2-3 with a home run and Byron Buxton was 1-2 with a double and a run batted in for the Twins.

Adalberto Mejia got the start for Minnesota, allowing three runs on four hits in three innings of work.