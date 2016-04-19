Twins Battle Back but Lose Late to Brewers

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins lost late to the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 this (Tuesday) afternoon at Target Field.

The Brew Crew got runs early off of Twins starter Ervin Santana, scoring two runs in the first and three more unearned runs in the fifth following an error by right fielder Miguel Sano.

Minnesota cut the Brewers' lead to 5-3 in the eighth inning on a solo home run by Byung-Ho Park before tying the game on Eddie Rosario's pinch-hit two-run bomb two batters later.

Tied 5-5, reliever Kevin Jepsen gave up a pinch-hit double to Yadiel Rivera and a fielding error by center fielder Byron Buxton allowed Rivera to advance to third base with one out. Milwaukee second baseman Scooter Gennett promptly plated Rivera to give the Brewers the 6-5 lead.

Minnesota sent Brian Dozier, Joe Mauer and Sano to the plate in the bottom of the ninth, but they went down in order -- snapping the Twins' four-game winning streak.