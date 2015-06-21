Twins Bats Remain Cold in Loss to Cubs

MINNEAPOLIS -- After a good offensive start to the series, the Minnesota Twins could only manage one run against the Chicago Cubs in the final two games -- losing 8-0 on Sunday.

Following catcher Kurt Suzuki's solo home run in the second inning of Saturday's 4-1 loss, the Twins have been held scoreless for 17 consecutive innings.

Chicago starter Jake Arrieta was simply untouchable as he stifled Twins hitters with a masterful mix of wicked cut fastballs and devastating breaking balls -- allowing only four hits and zero runs in his complete game effort.

Twins starter Kyle Gibson was erratic, but kept the Twins in the game -- surrendering two runs on six hits, but was pulled after the fifth inning after throwing only 56 of his 102 pitches for strikes.

With a 2-0 lead in the eighth, the Cubs broke out for six runs off relievers Aaron Thompson and Michael Tonkin -- including a grand slam by outfielder Dexter Fowler to stretch the lead to 8-0.

The lone bright spot for the Twins was rookie Byron Buxton collecting his first Target Field hit and first career stolen base.