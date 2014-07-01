Twins Bats Continue Slumber Monday Against Royals

The Royals beat the Twins 6-1 Monday night at Target Field. Minnesota was just 1-12 with runners in scoring position in the game as the offense continued its extended slumber.

Yohan Pino scuffled his way through 5.2 innings for the Twins, allowing four runs on seven hits while throwing 92 pitches. Danny Duffy earned the win for Kansas City after allowing one run on four hits over 5.2 pitches.

Minnesota falls to 37-44 on the season and are now nine games behind the Detroit Tigers in the American League Central division, and seven games out of a wild card spot in the AL.