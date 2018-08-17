Twins Bash Their Way Past Tigers

The Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 15-8 Thursday night at Target Field. The Twins have now won six straight home games, and 16 of their last 20 at home, to improve to 57-63 overall this season.

Minnesota starter Ervin Santana struggled again, allowing seven runs on seven hits in just four innings pitched. However, the offense did more than enough to pick him up and take him off the hook.

Logan Forsythe finished 5-5 with two runs batted in, Jorge Polanco hit a three-run home run and finished with four runs batted in and Miguel Sano blasted a home run and drove in three runs.

The Twins will host the Tigers again on Friday night at Target Field. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m.