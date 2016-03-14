Twins Bash Baltimore Sunday
The Twins beat the Baltimore Orioles 14-5 in a Grapefruit League matchup Sunday at Hammond Stadium. Minnesota is now 6-6 on the exhibition season.
Ricky Nolasco allowed three runs in the top of the first inning for the Twins, but settled down over the next two innings to finish with a stat line of 3 innings pitched with three runs allowed on four hits and two walks.
Trevor Plouffe broke the game open with a three-run home run in the bottom of the second inning.
The Twins will hit the road Monday for a game against the St. Louis Cardinals.